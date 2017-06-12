Toronto's mayor says proposed new rules for the city's short-term rental market, including properties listed on Airbnb, would help strike a balance between the need for such accommodations and the disruptions they can cause to local neighbourhoods.

John Tory is defending a report released by the city's Municipal Licensing and Standards department which lays out a number of proposals for individuals and companies who offer short-term rentals.

One proposed change would ban people from renting out homes that are not their primary residences.

Tory says such a move would help stabilize neighbourhoods by limiting the number of people staying there temporarily, while also potentially putting housing units back on the market for longer-term tenants.

Other recommendations include licensing short-term rental companies such as Airbnb, creating a registry for people who operate short-term rentals, and changing zoning bylaws to create a new land use classification for short-term rentals.

City council must vote on the recommendations, and Tory says the proposed rules are still open to public consultation and feedback.



