The recent sale of Toronto’s Sheraton Centre hotel for $335 million was a record-breaker for Canada.

Broker CBRE says the sale, which was earlier disclosed by Marriott in a U.S regulatory filing, is the largest-ever single hotel transaction in country.

“The Sheraton Centre is one of the city’s most iconic hotels,” CBRE executive vice-president Bill Stone said in a press release Thursday . “Its superb location, exceptional product and world class branding, easily makes it the hotel of choice for many visitors and business travelers from across the globe.”