    5h ago

    Transat selling 35% share of Ocean Hotels for $190M

    The Canadian Press

    MONTREAL - Travel company Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) has signed a deal to sell its 35 per cent share of Ocean Hotels for about $190 million.

    The buyer is Spanish company H10 Hotels, Transat's partner in the joint venture, which operates resorts in Mexico, Dominican Republic and Cuba.

    Shares in Transat jumped more than 10 per cent after the agreement was announced.

    Transat says the proceeds from the sale of its minority interest in Ocean Hotels as well as the sale of some of its operations in France and Greece last year will help support the development of its own hotel operation.

    The deal is expected to close by Nov. 2.

    Transat CEO Jean-Marc Eustache said being a minority owner was no longer "an interesting use" of the company's capital.