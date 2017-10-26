{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    52m ago

    TransCanada seeks to raise spot tariffs on Marketlink oil pipeline: U.S. regulator

    Reuters

    TransCanada Pipeline

    TransCanada Pipeline

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    NEW YORK - TransCanada Corp is seeking to raise the temporary discounted spot rate for light crude on its 700,000 barrel-per-day Marketlink pipeline effective Dec. 1, according to a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission filing on Thursday.

    Light crude oil moving from Cushing, Oklahoma into Port Arthur or Houston in Texas will be raised to US$3.00 a barrel from US$2.50 a barrel previously, according to the filing. The heavy crude tariff rate at US$3.00 a barrel remains unchanged.

    U.S. crude benchmark's discount to global marker Brent widened to a session low after news of the announcement, touching US$6.59 a barrel, the largest in a month.