TransCanada announced a deal on Wednesday to sell its Ontario solar assets to Axium Infinity Solar for $540 million.

"This transaction demonstrates our financial discipline as we continue to build on our vision of being North America's leading energy infrastructure company," said TransCanada CEO Russ Girling in a press release.

TransCanada has eight solar facilities in Ontario with a total capacity of 76 megawatts.

The sale is expected to close by the end of this year.

