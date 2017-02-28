{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    From aluminum to zinc and everything in between, join BNN for the latest insight into the hot world of commodities and the companies that produce them, including interviews with mineral and mining entrepreneurs from Canada and around the globe. Whether it's a gold play in the Andes or a hot offshore oil prospect, BNN has you covered on commodities. 

     

    Email: commodities@bnn.ca

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    TransCanada suspends Keystone XL suit after Trump approval

    Ethan Lou, Reuters

    A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline

    A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline, Reuters

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) has suspended a US$15 billion suit filed against the United States over the Keystone XL pipeline after U.S. President Donald Trump approved the project last month.

    The month-long suspension of the challenge under the North American Free Trade Agreement came after Trump signed orders smoothing the path for Keystone XL, inviting the company to reapply for a permit after the administration of former president Barack Obama had rejected the project.

    Environmentalists had campaigned against the pipeline for more than seven years.

    In an entry dated Monday, the website of the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes showed TransCanada's legal challenge over the pipeline was suspended until March 27, pursuant to mutual agreement.

    TransCanada confirmed the challenge has been suspended but did not immediately offer additional comment.

    TransCanada Corp had sought US$15 billion in damages, according to legal papers, seeking to recover what it says are costs and damages.

    The Keystone XL was designed to link existing pipeline networks in Canada and the United States to bring crude from Alberta and North Dakota to refineries in Illinois and, eventually, the Gulf of Mexico coast.