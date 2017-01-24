TransCanada to reapply for Keystone XL permit after Trump order

CALGARY -- TransCanada Corp. says it plans to reapply to build its Keystone XL project following U.S. President Donald Trump's move to help advance construction of the pipeline.

An order signed by Trump today encourages U.S. federal regulatory agencies to respond quickly to an application by the company.

TransCanada says it appreciates Trump's invitation to reapply for a permit for the pipeline, which would run from Canada to Nebraska where it would connect to existing lines running to U.S. refineries on the Gulf Coast.

Former president Barack Obama stopped the proposed pipeline in 2015.

The U.S. government needs to approve the pipeline because it would cross the border.

