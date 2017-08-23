Transcontinental sells six French-language publications to Gravite Media

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    MONTREAL - Newly-formed Gravite Media has bought six French language publications from Quebec-based Transcontinental Inc. (TCLa.TO) for an undisclosed price.

    The publications include Le Journal Saint-Francois, Le Soleil de Chateauguay, Brossard Eclair, Le Courrier du Sud, L'information d'Affaires Rive-Sud and Le Reflet, as well as their related web properties.

    TC Media, Transcontinental's media division, said the 55 employees of these publications have been "transferred" to Gravite.

    Quebec-headquartered Gravite Media is a group that includes Julie Voyer, former general manager at TC Media for the Monteregie region.

    This transaction is part of the process for the sale of TC Media's local and regional newspapers in Quebec and Ontario announced in April.