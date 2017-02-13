Trudeau's day with Trump: Schedule for the two leaders as they meet in Washington

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making his way to Washington today for his first face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Here's the breakdown, courtesy of the Office of the Prime Minister, for Trudeau's day at the White House.

9:00 a.m. ET

The Prime Minister will arrive at Dulles International Airport, in Washington, D.C.

10:50 a.m. ET

The Prime Minister will arrive at the White House and be greeted by the President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

11:10 a.m. ET

The Prime Minister and the President of the United States will hold a tête-a-tête meeting.

11:25 a.m. ET

The Prime Minister will hold an expanded bilateral meeting with the President of the United States.

12:15 p.m. ET

The Prime Minister and the President of the United States will participate in a roundtable discussion with women executives.

12:50 p.m. ET

The Prime Minister will attend a luncheon given by the President of the United States.

2:00 p.m. ET

The Prime Minister and the President of the United States will hold a joint media availability.

3:00 p.m. ET

The Prime Minister will meet with the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Paul Ryan.

3:40 p.m. ET

The Prime Minister will meet with the Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell.

6:00 p.m. ET

The Prime Minister will depart for Ottawa, Canada.