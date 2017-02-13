2h ago
Trudeau's day with Trump: Schedule for the two leaders as they meet in Washington
BNN.ca Staff
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making his way to Washington today for his first face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Here's the breakdown, courtesy of the Office of the Prime Minister, for Trudeau's day at the White House.
9:00 a.m. ET
The Prime Minister will arrive at Dulles International Airport, in Washington, D.C.
10:50 a.m. ET
The Prime Minister will arrive at the White House and be greeted by the President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.
11:10 a.m. ET
The Prime Minister and the President of the United States will hold a tête-a-tête meeting.
11:25 a.m. ET
The Prime Minister will hold an expanded bilateral meeting with the President of the United States.
12:15 p.m. ET
The Prime Minister and the President of the United States will participate in a roundtable discussion with women executives.
12:50 p.m. ET
The Prime Minister will attend a luncheon given by the President of the United States.
2:00 p.m. ET
The Prime Minister and the President of the United States will hold a joint media availability.
3:00 p.m. ET
The Prime Minister will meet with the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Paul Ryan.
3:40 p.m. ET
The Prime Minister will meet with the Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell.
6:00 p.m. ET
The Prime Minister will depart for Ottawa, Canada.