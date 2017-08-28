Trudeau says there's 'nothing new' about Trump's NAFTA threats

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said there was nothing new to a threat by U.S. President Donald Trump to walk away from NAFTA and vowed Canada would stay in negotiations to modernize the trade pact.

"We have heard such comments before," Trudeau told reporters when asked about Trump's statement. Trump renewed a threat to scrap NAFTA and criticized trading partners Canada and Mexico in a tweet on Sunday.