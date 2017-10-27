Trudeau vows to review Aecon sale to Chinese firm ‘very carefully’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is vowing to scrutinize the proposed sale of Aecon Group to a Chinese construction firm amid some concern about foreign control of a construction and engineering firm whose work runs deep in some sensitive Canadian sectors.

“Canada, as a general rule, is open to investment. … But we have to make sure that it’s in the best interest of Canadians – both in the interest of Canadian workers and Canadian communities – and also aligned with our concerns around security and safety,” Trudeau told reporters Thursday.

“That’s why we have an Investment Canada Act that is actually tasked with examining investments exactly like this one, which will be examined very carefully.”

Aecon Group announced Thursday it struck a deal to be purchased by the overseas investment arm of China Communications Construction Company for $20.37 per share in cash, for a total equity value of $1.45 billion.

Aecon’s fingerprints can be found across Canada’s energy industry, including in the oil sands and nuclear sector – leading to some concern about handing over control of the company to a foreign entity.

“We believe this deal gets done but view Aecon's nuclear work within Canada as a potential sticking point with the government,” wrote Canaccord Genuity Analyst Yuri Lynk in a report to clients.

“What we believe will ultimately happen is that nuclear customers such as Bruce Power and Ontario Power Generation and joint-venture partner SNC-Lavalin will drop Aecon from these jobs and use another contractor.”