Canada’s place in the world amid simmering trade tension with the United States will be on full display today.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland will deliver what’s being called a “major address” this morning in the House of Commons.

She’s expected to map out Canada’s global policy priorities – with the Donald Trump administration expected to cast a shadow over the remarks.

Meanwhile, a delegation of premiers is heading to D.C. as Canada’s full-court press ahead of NAFTA negotiations continues.

Discussion is slated to focus on trade, energy, softwood lumber, agriculture and border issues, specifically.

The premiers travelling to D.C. include Yukon Premier Sandy Silver, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, Prince Edward Island Premier Wade MacLauchlan, Newfoundland & Labrador Premier Dwight Ball, and Northwest Territories Premier Bob McLeod.