HAMBURG - After months of anticipation and intrigue, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down for their first meeting.

Trump appeared informal and relaxed; Putin was steely.

The first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders was the spotlight of an international summit in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, amid tensions between the two countries over Russian involvement in the U.S. presidential election.

Trump said that his discussions with Putin are "going very well."

Speaking through a translator, Putin said they had spoken over the phone several times on "important bilateral and international issues," but that phone calls are "never enough." He said a face-to-face meeting is important to fostering "positive relations."

Trump says, "We look forward to a lot of very positive things happening for Russia and the United States."

The two exchanged brief pleasantries earlier Friday on the sideline of the G20 summit of industrialized and developing nations.

However, the meeting also falls under the shadow of accusations that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election -- and Trump is under pressure to raise those concerns with Putin in their first meeting.

Trump, on Thursday, said he believes Russia may have interfered in the election, but he said that he believes other countries may have been involved as well.