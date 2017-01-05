6h ago
Trump remains opposed to AT&T-Time Warner deal: report
Reuters
Donald Trump remains opposed to AT&T Inc's (T.N) planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N), Bloomberg reported, citing people close to the president-elect.
Trump believes the deal would concentrate too much power in the media industry, Bloomberg reported.
Shares of AT&T were down 0.3 per cent, while Time Warner's stock was down 1.4 per cent.
Trump during his campaign had said AT&T's proposal to buy the owner of CNN and the Warner Bros movie studio was an example of a "power structure" that was rigged against him and voters.
Trump's transition team was not immediately available for comment.
- Toyota the latest Trump Twitter victim: Promises 'big border tax' on Mexican-built Corollas
- Ford cancels plans for new US$1.6B factory in Mexico, claims Trump not the cause
- Trump threatens 'big border tax' on GM over Chevy Cruze production
TRUMP TAKES AIM