Donald Trump’s promised ‘big border tax’ could “wreak havoc” on North American auto production and lead to increased business uncertainty in Canada, according to BMO Capital Markets.

The tax, which Trump has been dangling over the heads of several carmakers that operate stateside, may not be limited exclusively to products crossing the Mexican border, spelling trouble for Canadian parts manufacturers.

“A big logistical problem is that the [U.S.] imports many parts and finished products that it originally produced,” BMO Capital Markets senior economist Sal Guatieri wrote in a note to investors Monday.

“In the case of autos, parts can cross the Mexican and Canadian borders several times. Will a U.S. automaker in Michigan be forced to pay the border tax each time one of its parts is imported back to the country?”

“Suffice it to say, the tax could wreak havoc on tightly woven supply chains for North American auto producers and other businesses.”

Guatieri adds that it’s unclear whether the border adjustment tax (BAT) could pass in its current form, suggesting that Corporate America is likely to lobby against it. This could result in a tariff targeting specific industries and companies, which he notes Trump might likely prefer.

However, Guatieri adds, the proposed BAT would do little to help the U.S. trade balance.

“The currency would normally adjust to equalize prices between the U.S. and its trading partners,” Guatieri wrote. “The higher cost of imports would be offset by the higher exchange rate, leaving relative prices between countries unchanged. That’s what the Econ 101 textbook says, anyway.”

As for the Canadian economy, the potential damage would largely depend on the loonie’s ability to withstand the hit to the nation’s exports and purchasing power.

“If their currencies did not fully adjust to the BAT,” Guatieri writes, “exports would get hit harder and their economies would weaken.”