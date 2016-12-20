Former Goldman Sachs Asia Vice Chair Ken Courtis runs in some exclusive circles in his life after the investment bank, joining Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s Economic Advisory Council and taking calls from some of President-Elect Donald Trump’s closest advisors. Courtis thinks those meetings with the top minds advising Trump have given him a clear understanding of how the first 100 days of the new administration will play out.

In an interview on BNN, Courtis said the newly minted president-elect will indeed follow through on at least a partial repeal of President Obama’s Affordable Care Act, commonly referred to as ObamaCare, though Courtis cautioned the dismantling of complex legislation will take time.

“They’ll try to repeal it quickly…but the repeal really doesn’t happen for two years, and then they’re going to try to figure out during the two years what to do to replace ObamaCare,” he said.

Ottawa needs to focus like a laser on what Trump's administration will do Ken Courtis, chairman at Starfort Investment Holdings and former vice chairman at Goldman Sachs Asia joins BNN to discuss why Ottawa needs to keep a sharp eye on Trump's incoming administration as they want to hit the ground running in January.

Courtis said the repeal of one of Obama’s flagship pieces of legislation is just one of five key pillars for Trump’s initial 100 days, with tax reform, infrastructure, a wall with Mexico and trade reforms forming the other key tenets. Courtis said he thinks the moves are all part of a blitz on the part of the new administration to boost economic growth.

“Their idea is to release the animal spirits and get the economy moving up to three and a half, four per cent very quickly.”