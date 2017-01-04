U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said there’s ‘much more to follow’ after Ford Motor Co (F.N) announced plans Tuesday to call off a planned factory in Mexico and create more jobs in the United States.

“Thank you to Ford for scrapping a new plant in Mexico and creating 700 new jobs in the U.S. This is just the beginning - much more to follow,” he wrote in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Ford said Tuesday it will cancel a planned US$1.6 billion factory in Mexico and invest US$700 million at a Michigan plant, after Trump criticized the Mexico investment plan.

The president-elect also threatened to impose a ‘big border tax’ on General Motors Co (GM.N) Tuesday for making some of its Chevrolet Cruze cars in Mexico.