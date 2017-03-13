U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to visit the Detroit area on Wednesday to hold an event with the chief executives of U.S. automakers to announce a restart of a review of vehicle fuel efficiency rules sought by the industry, according to two sources briefed on the matter.

Trump is expected to visit Ypsilanti, Michigan, a Detroit suburb, to tout his administration's decision to revive a review of the feasibility of the 2022 through 2025 vehicle emissions rules, after the Obama adminitration moved in its final days to lock in the rules. In addition to the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, officials from Japanese and German automakers are also expected to attend. A White House official confirmed Trump plans to visit Michigan, but did not immediately confirm details.



More to come.