WASHINGTON -- Donald Trump is about to order a study on the U.S.'s major trading partners to determine which ones are using abusive trade practices to run export surpluses -- and Canada is among the countries to be examined.

The president will sign an executive order Friday demanding a study within 90 days of all the ways other countries allegedly pull a fast one on the United States through anti-competitive trade practices.

It will be a systematic examination of things like non-tariff barriers, lax legal enforcement, currency manipulation and other means that keep out American goods while other countries boost their own exports.

The ultimate goal: quantify exactly how much of the U.S. global trade deficit is due to supposedly unfair practices, and seek remedies for the imbalance.

"There has never been this kind of systematic analysis," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told reporters at the White House.

"It will be very heavily based on an empirical framework."

Ross stressed that he wasn't singling Canada out.

There are about 16 countries on the list, which includes places with the biggest trade surpluses with the U.S. The biggest is no contest: China, with a US$347 trade billion surplus with the U.S. last year. That's followed by Japan, Germany and Mexico, and a list of U.S. allies like France, Italy, India and Thailand.

Of all the countries, Canada is listed as having the smallest surplus. It was the last of the countries Ross mentioned. U.S. government statistics show Canada even ran a trade deficit of US$11.9 billion with the U.S. in goods and services in 2015, before running a surplus in 2016.

Ross acknowledged an obvious reason for that Canadian surplus: oil. American energy consumption patterns require it, and that results in millions of barrels per day in imports that can't easily be waved away by executive order.

"Undoubtedly we'll conclude that with some of the countries no action should be taken," Ross said.

"A lot of what Canada's deficit comes from is oil."

When oil prices rise, Canada habitually runs a trade surplus with the U.S; the opposite happened in 2015 when they dropped. Ross pegged last year's Canadian trade surplus at $11.9 billion.

If Canadians want clues about what the study might find, those clues already exist.

The U.S. already publishes annual studies chronicling its trading partners' alleged abuses. Ross, in fact, claimed Thursday that no country trades as freely as the U.S. -- including some others that like to brag about how they're supposedly free traders.

The latest U.S. report on trade barriers complains about Canadian dairy and poultry controls; limits on U.S. wine in grocery stores; aerospace support; telecommunications; the relatively minuscule $20 duty-free limit on goods purchased online; and limits on American companies' ability to supply some services to some Crown corporations, singling out cloud-computing and Hydro-Quebec.

Ross said: "I don't know that Canada can object to our doing the study -- or anyone else." He said other countries couldn't possibly have a problem with the U.S. doing an examination of trade patterns, and bemoan it before the results are even in.

Oil and vehicles account for almost half of U.S. goods imports from Canada.

Softwood lumber represents a smaller share. But it's a significant source of Canada-U.S. trade disputes, and could be the source of yet another one: Trump is signing a second executive order Friday, and it involves toughening the system for collecting anti-dumping and countervailing duties in trade disputes.

The orders are being issued as the U.S. prepares to open NAFTA negotiations later this year.

...and job losses. American companies must be prepared to look at other alternatives. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2017

The meeting next week with China will be a very difficult one in that we can no longer have massive trade deficits and job losses. American companies must be prepared to look at other alternatives. A post shared by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Mar 30, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

"American companies must be prepared to look at other alternatives," he wrote. The U.S. deficit with China was $347 billion last year.

But Navarro insisted the orders had nothing to do with the visit or sending a message to China.

"Nothing we're saying tonight is about China. Let's not make this a China story. This is a story about trade abuses, this is a story about an under-collection of duties," he said, later adding: "We're not here for tweets."

The U.S. trade deficit totalled $502.3 billion last year, a slight increase from 2015, according to the Commerce Department. The trade gap rose to its highest level since 2012 last year, though the imbalance remains below its 2006 high, shortly before the Great Recession struck.

Trump has portrayed trade deficits as strangling economic growth and devastating factory jobs at home. Research last year by academic economists, including David Autor of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, found that China's emergence hurt some communities and they have yet to fully recover.

But foreign trade has also helped reduce prices for clothing, cars and furniture, among other items. This has created savings for U.S. consumers.

While economists concede the benefits of trade can be uneven, they argue the job losses that Trump blames on trade pacts can largely be attributed to automation. A study released this week by the National Bureau of Economic Research estimates that robots account for up to 670,000 lost factory jobs between 1990 and 2007.

Both exports abroad and imports into the United States fell in 2016, but exports declined by a greater sum in part due to a stronger dollar making American-made goods and services more expensive overseas.

