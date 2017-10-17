Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by a more than 20-per-cent surge in Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) shares and higher financial stocks.

Bombardier was up 19.5 per cent to $2.82 after soaring as much as 26.4 per cent following a major deal with Airbus SE (EADSY.PK). The Canadian plane and train maker said it would sell a majority stake in its CSeries jetliner program to the European company, a move that helps secure the CSeries' future and solves a number of issues for Bombardier, including a dispute with Boeing Co (BA.N).

The overall industrials group rose 0.5 per cent.

Financial stocks, which make up about a third of the index's weight, gained 0.3 per cent. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) was the second biggest driver of the index's gains and was up 0.5 per cent to $99.81. Thomson Reuters was another top gainer, rallying 2.4 per cent to $60.61.

At 10:48 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 15.34 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 15,818.04. Six out of the index's 10 main groups advanced.

Oil and gas companies retreated 0.1 per cent alongside crude prices.

Capping gains was a 0.5-per-cent loss by the materials group, home to mining and other resource firms, as base and precious metal prices fell on a stronger U.S. dollar.

Teck Resources (TECKb.TO) fell 1.7 per cent to $28.33 while First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM.TO) slid 2.8 per cent to $15.41. Potash Corp (POT.TO) was down 1.2 per cent to $24.02.

Aphria Inc shares (APH.TO) tumbled 11.1 per cent to $7.04 after the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange said that cannabis companies with U.S. interests would come under heightened scrutiny and could be delisted.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 138 to 99, for a 1.39-to-1 ratio on the downside.