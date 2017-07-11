TSX barely changed as lower gold prices weigh on resource shares

What you need to know before the opening bell: July 11, 2017

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as lower commodity prices weighed on resource shares, while the heavyweight financials group also lost ground.

Gold producers slipped 0.8 per cent as gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,209 an ounce with markets anticipating tighter U.S. monetary policy.

Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) fell 0.8 per cent to $20.2 and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) was down 0.7 pe rcent at $56.95.

The resource sector was down 0.5 pe rcent, with Potash Corp (POT.TO) down one per cent at $21.91.

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD.TO) was among the biggest drags on the index, down 0.4 per cent at $65.06, while Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) fell 0.7 per cent to $56.95.

The financials group, which accounts for about 30 per cent of the index, slipped 0.2 per cent.

In mid-morning trade, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 40.16 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 15,065.12. Of the index's 10 main groups, six were in negative territory.

Energy shares recovered from early morning losses to rise 0.3 per cent. Oil prices turned higher after being pressured as several banks cut their forecasts for crude this year and next.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO) rose 0.2 per cent to $36.59, while Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) advanced 0.7 per cent to $37.22.

Shares of timber producers were mixed as wildfires in the western province of British Columbia disrupted timber and mining operations and forced thousands from their homes.

West Fraser Timber (WFT.TO) fell 0.3 per cent to $60.47 after it said it had temporarily suspended operations at three sites.

On the upside, shares of Alimentation Couche Tard (ATDb.TO) rose 2.1 per cent to $60.57 after TD Securities raised its target to $78 from $75.