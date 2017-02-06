TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was barely higher in morning trade on Monday, as financial stocks and gold miners gained along with bond yields and bullion, while energy names fell as oil prices slipped.

Among the most influential gainers were the index's sizable gold mining group, with Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) rising 1.4 per cent to $25.02 and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM.TO) up 1.3 per cent to $64.97.

Gold climbed to its highest in nearly three months as worries about the political landscape in the United States and Europe and a subdued dollar reinforced investor interest in the precious metal.

The index's materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5 per cent.

The heavyweight financials group gained 0.3 per cent as bond yields rose, with the country's largest lender Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) up 0.9 per cent at $95.43.

Canada's financial sector got a boost on Friday from U.S. President Donald Trump's signal that looser banking regulation is coming there. Many companies in the sector are active in the United States

At 10:32 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.14 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 15,478.53.

Advancers outnumbered decliners by a 1.3-to-1 ratio overall, while six of the 10 main group moved higher.

Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) fell 1.3 per cent to $56.29 and fellow pipeline company TransCanada (TRP.TO) lost 0.8 per cent to $61.99, while major energy producer Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) declined 0.8 per cent to $39.59.

The energy group retreated 0.6 per cent, as oil prices slipped on a stronger dollar and ample U.S. supplies that outweighed OPEC output curbs and rising tensions between the United States and Iran. [O/R]

Pharmaceutical company Prometic Life Sciences Inc (PLI.TO) advanced 3.8 per cent to $2.18 after it said California Capital Equity LLC had exercised share purchase warrants in the company as it prepares for its first commercial launch in 2017.

Trade data for December is due on Tuesday, after Canada achieved its first trade surplus in more than two years in November.

U.S. MARKETS

U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as investors sought fresh catalysts after a strong jobs report last week, while uncertainty over President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh.

Investors are wary about Trump's focus on isolationist policies including travel restrictions to the United States. A federal judge on Friday blocked a travel ban on seven mainly Muslim nations.

"The market is looking for direction from the White House on policy," said Albert Brenner, director of asset allocation strategy at People's United Wealth Management in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

"When you see the markets pause, it signals investors are becoming more rational and are waiting to see some concrete evidence that drove the market higher after the election."

Markets rallied sharply after Trump's election victory in November, riding on hopes that his plans including simpler regulations, higher infrastructure spending and tax cuts will boost the economy.

However, Goldman Sachs economist Alec Phillips said in a note that Trump's agenda presents risks as tax cuts and infrastructure funding may boost growth, but may be offset by negative effects of restrictions on trade and immigration.

At 9:36 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.04 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 20,039.42.

The S&P 500 was down 5.23 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 2,292.19.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 14.51 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 5,652.26.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the materials index's 0.33 per cent fall leading the decliners.

Microsoft's (MSFT.O) 0.7 per cent fall weighed the most on the S&P and the Nasdaq.

Oil was slightly lower but steadied around US$57 per barrel as rising tensions between the United States and Iran and OPEC supply cuts were countered by ample inventories and signs that higher prices will revive U.S. output.

Tiffany (TIF.N) fell 2.9 per cent to US$78.52 as the upscale jeweler said its CEO has stepped down after what the company called disappointing financial results.

Hasbro (HAS.O) jumped 15.2 per cent to US$95.20 after the toymaker's quarterly results beat expectations.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG.N) was down 2.1 per cent at $396.57 after Barron's said the burrito chain's stock could fall as much as 35 per cent in the next year.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,503 to 1,080. On the Nasdaq, 1,437 issues fell and 830 advanced.

The S&P 500 index showed two new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 29 new highs and four new lows.