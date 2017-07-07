TSX closes at 7-month low as rate hike expectations drive investor retreat

Canada's main stock index fell to its weakest in more than seven months on Friday as risk appetite waned on the back of North American jobs data that supported rate-hike expectations in Canada and the United States, while higher bond yields and a slide in oil prices further dented sentiment.

June employment figures for both sides of the border came in stronger than expected. Canada added 45,300 jobs, topping the 10,000 forecast, while U.S. nonfarm payrolls jumped by 222,000 jobs, ahead of the 179,000 economists were expecting.

Canada's 10-year bond yield touched its highest since June 2015 at 1.894 per cent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 50.84 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 15,027.16. It touched 14,915.78 during intraday trading, its lowest since mid-November.

Of the index's 10 main groups, six declined.

"Unfortunately the TSX, which is very heavily resourced based, stay hostage because of our constituent base," said Sid Mokhtari, market technician and director of institutional equity research at CIBC World Markets.

The energy group retreated 1.5 per cent, while materials, which includes miners and other natural resource companies, lost 1.7 per cent. The two sectors account for roughly a third of the index's weight. Financials, which account for another third, were nearly flat.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) was among the most influential movers on the downside, falling 1.4 per cent to $36.33. Encana Corp (ECA.TO) declined 2.2 per cent to $10.80.

U.S. crude futures fell 2.8 per cent to settle at US$44.23 a barrel. Prices fell after data showed U.S. production rose last week just as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' exports hit a 2017 high, casting renewed doubt over the producers' efforts to curb persistent excess supply.

Mokhtari said the energy sector had been demolished in recent months and that it was nearing a bottom.

"It's too early to have a table-pounding 'buy' into the sector, but I do get a sense there's enough bearish sentiment for the complex that makes it attractive just from a contrarian perspective," he said.

Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) stock fell 2.6 per cent to $19.81, while Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) was down 2.7 per cent to $16.15.

Gold prices hit a four-month low amid an increasing likelihood of another U.S. interest rate hike. Dollar-denominated bullion typically loses value when the greenback and interest rates rise as it does not pay interest.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 159 to 87, for a 1.83-to-1 ratio on the downside.

U.S. MARKETS

Wall Street stocks closed on a high note Friday, with the S&P 500 index posting its best gain in six sessions on the heels of a U.S. payrolls report that gave investors more confidence in the strength of the U.S. economy.

The economy added 222,000 jobs last month, Labor Department data showed, exceeding expectations of a 179,000 gain, putting the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates once more this year. However, muted wage growth may give the Fed room to pause if need be.

"The fears of rates rising too quickly have dissipated and market participants are looking for bargains in stocks that have sold off recently," said Andrew Frankel, co-president of Stuart Frankel & Co in New York.

"Maybe there was just enough bad news in a great jobs number to keep the Fed off the gas pedal."

Perceived chances of a rate hike at the U.S. central bank's December meeting stood at 48.9 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Policymakers have taken opposing views on inflation after it retreated further below the Fed's two-per-cent target in May, creating uncertainty over the future path of rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.3 points, or 0.44 per cent, to end at 21,414.34, the S&P 500 gained 15.43 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 2,425.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 63.62 points, or 1.04 per cent, to 6,153.08.

The technology sector, up 1.25 per cent, led the charge higher, buoyed by gains of more than one per cent in market-cap heavyweights Apple, Microsoft and Facebook.

Despite slumping nearly three per cent last week, the tech sector is up more than 17 per cent on the year, tops among the 11 major S&P groups.

With the Fed now expected to remain on track for a rate hike later this year financials, up 0.56 per cent, also advanced as they benefit from a steepening of the yield curve.

Tesla rose 1.42 per cent after the luxury electric carmaker said about 3,500 vehicles were in transit to customers at the end of the second quarter and they would be counted as deliveries in the third quarter.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.19-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.59-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

About 5.74 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, well below the 7.13 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.