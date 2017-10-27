TSX closes at all-time high

Canada's benchmark stock index closed at a record high on Friday as energy shares surged alongside oil prices and as investors bet the central bank will be less aggressive in raising interest rates than previously anticipated.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 61.88 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 15,953.51.

Air Canada (AC.TO) has led the way since the previous record high, seeing a 97 per cent return since Feb. 21. The other top performers over the span are Shopify (SHOP.TO), Spin Master (TOY.TO), BRP (DOO.TO), and Premium Brands (PBH.TO).

TSX Industrials has been the best-performing sector, seeing a 13 per cent return since the previous peak. The info tech and consumer discretionary sectors were close behind, with telecom and utilities rounding out the top five.