TSX closes at another record high; Dow, Nasdaq, S&P all set new peaks

Canada's main stock index reached a record high on Tuesday as higher oil prices and bond yields supported energy and financials, while auto suppliers benefited from U.S. President Donald Trump's warm words for Canadian trade the day before.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 29.45 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 15,786.03, rising for the sixth straight day. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.

U.S. MARKETS

Major U.S. stock indexes established record highs on Tuesday, led by bank stocks after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said it would be unwise to wait too long to raise interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91.43 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 20,503.59, the S&P 500 gained 9.21 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 2,337.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.62 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 5,782.57.