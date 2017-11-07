TSX closes at new record as energy, Valeant

Canada's main stock index added to its record highs on Tuesday, boosted by a jump in the shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc after the company's quarterly profit beat estimates, while energy shares also climbed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 39.59 points, or 0.25 percent, at 16,131.79, a record-high close. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.

