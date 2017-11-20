Canada's benchmark stock index edged up to a one-week high on Monday as financial and consumer discretionary shares gained ground, while energy and mining stocks were pressured by lower commodity prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 5.83 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 16,004.40. Seven of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher.

More to come.