TSX closes at one-week high as financials, consumer discretionary shares gain
Reuters,
Canada's benchmark stock index edged up to a one-week high on Monday as financial and consumer discretionary shares gained ground, while energy and mining stocks were pressured by lower commodity prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 5.83 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 16,004.40. Seven of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher.
More to come.