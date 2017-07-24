TSX closes down as Barrick falls on Acacia tax bill

Canada's main stock index ended lower on Monday, with Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) falling nearly five per cent after a company it majority owns, Acacia Mining, was hit by a bill for US$190 billion in unpaid taxes in Tanzania.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 54.44 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 15,128.69, with eight of its 10 main sectors ending in the red.

More to come