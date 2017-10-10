TSX closes higher as financials add to gains

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, touching its highest intraday in more than five months, as heavyweight financial shares added to recent gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 42.04 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 15,770.36. Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended higher.

