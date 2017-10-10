TSX closes higher as financials add to gains

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, touching its highest intraday in more than five months, as heavyweight financial shares added to recent gains.

    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 42.04 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 15,770.36. Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. 

    More to come.

     