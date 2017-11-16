Canada's main stock index broke a six-day losing streak on Thursday, helped by gains among its biggest banking stocks as bond yields rose, while continued weakness in oil prices weighed on its energy companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended the session up 56.89 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 15,935.37. It had fallen 1.6 per cent prior to Thursday's session since closing at an all-time high of 16,131.79 on Nov. 7.

The energy group retreated 0.7 per cent, with Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII.TO) falling 9.2 per cent to $16.58 after announcing its capital investment plans for 2018. Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) lost 0.8 per cent to $45.02 as oil prices extended their falls on worries about U.S. oversupply.

The financials group, which accounts for more than a third of the index's weight, gained 0.7 per cent as bond yields in both Canada and the United States moved higher. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) rose 0.9 per cent to $83.99 and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) added 1.2 per cent to $114.18.

Shares in Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) rose six per cent to $132.51 after the commerce software company said it had reached a deal with United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) to provide its U.S. member merchants with discounted shipping rates.

Among the most active Canadian stocks by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB.TO), down 13.2 per cent to $5.40 and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), down 6.5 per cent to $17.26.

Canopy Growth said late on Wednesday that it was investing in fellow marijuana producer TerrAscend Corp. Aurora said it had arranged a $100 million financing.