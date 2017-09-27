TSX closes higher as gains in financials offset sharp drop in Bombardier

Canada's main stock index closed higher on Wednesday, as heavyweight financial stocks moved higher despite a sharp drop in Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO), after the plane and train maker was hit by a steep U.S. tariff.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished up 135.54 points, or 0.88 per cent, at 15,609.66. The index was at its highest since May.

More to come.