TSX closes higher as gold gains offset energy, consumer weakness

Canada's main stock index ended modestly higher after a choppy session on Monday as gains in gold producers and other resource shares offset weakness in the energy sector and consumer-related stocks.

Teck Resources Ltd rose 5.5 per cent to $30.68 as European coal futures rose due to a disruption of coal exports caused by rail line damage in northeast Australia from Cyclone Debbie, which struck last week. Teck is a producer of steelmaking coal.

Teck helped the materials group climb 1.7 per cent, making it the best performing sector on TSX. Gold producers also rallied along with the price of gold, including Barrick Gold, which advanced 2.3 per cent to $25.85, and Agnico Eagle Mines, which rose 3.3 per cent to $58.30.

The market vacillated between positive and negative territory during the session and the TSX will likely stick to its recent trading range until earnings season starts in the coming weeks, said John Kinsey, portfolio manager at Caldwell Securities Ltd.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 36.65 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 15,584.40. Of the index's 10 main groups, half were in positive territory.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc gained 0.8 per cent to $52.58, after rising as much as 2.3 per cent after the company offered to buy WS Atkins for about 2.1 billion pounds (US$2.62 billion).

Enbridge Inc was among the biggest drags on the market, declining 0.4 per cent to $55.49. The energy group , which retreated 0.2 per cent, tracked oil prices which were pressured by a rebound in Libyan oil output. U.S. crude prices settled down 36 cents US at US$50.24 a barrel.

Magna International Inc also weighed on the index, sliding 2.2 per cent to $56.14 and helping push the consumer discretionary group down 0.6 per cent.

Other consumer stocks also came under pressure, including Loblaw Cos Ltd, which was down 0.8 per cent at $71.61, and Dollarama Inc, which fell 1.0 per cent to $109.12.

In economic data, Canadian business was more optimistic about future sales and exports, and plan to boost hiring and investment to meet demand despite uncertainty about U.S. protectionism, according to the Bank of Canada's quarterly business outlook survey.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 127 to 121, for a 1.05-to-1 ratio on the upside. The index posted eight new 52-week highs and no new lows.

U.S. MARKETS

Wall Street closed slightly lower on Monday as March auto sales disappointed and investors questioned whether the Trump administration would deliver on its pro-business economic stimulus.

Stocks had risen to record highs on Trump's promises to cut taxes, ease regulations and spend heavily on infrastructure, and investors hoped that his policies would boost the economy.

General Motors was one of the biggest drags on the S&P 500 after automakers' sales figures for March came in below market expectations, an early signal America's long car sales boom may finally be losing steam.

"The disappointing auto sales are something people are keeping an eye on and that's meaningful news," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.

The major indexes pared losses. They had fallen sharply in morning trade after some U.S. states accused President Donald Trump's administration of illegally suspending energy efficiency standards.

The challenge came barely two weeks after Republican's had to pull healthcare reform bill due to a lack of support.

Also on Monday, Democrats amassed enough support to block a confirmation vote for Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

"If there's not one big reason [for the market decline], there's many little reasons. Right now I think it's a little reason day," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial in Waltham, Mass.

While investors still hope Trump can deliver on some of his agenda, they "are getting nervous and starting to discount some of the benefits they expected to see" said McMillan.

Adding to nerves was news of a explosion in a St Petersburg train tunnel that killed ten people on Monday in what Russian authorities called a probable terrorist attack.

Trump held out the possibility on Sunday of using trade as a lever to secure China's cooperation against North Korea, in comments that appeared designed to pressure Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of their first meeting this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.38 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 20,651.84, the S&P 500 lost 3.8 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 2,358.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.06 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 5,894.68.

Eight out of 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, led by the consumer discretionary index 0.5 per cent. The top three drags on that sector were auto stocks.

GM finished down 3.4 per cent while O'Reilly Automotive Inc, a car parts retailer, fell four per cent. Fiat Chrysler sank 4.8 per cent and Ford fell 1.7 per cent.

Two indexes that gained were telecommunications and real estate - defensive sectors whose predictable slow growth are popular in times of uncertainty.

The S&P 500 is trading at about 18 times earnings estimates for the next 12 months, above its long-term average of 15 a few weeks before earnings seasons starts.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.32-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.56-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 18 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 80 new highs and 33 new lows.

About 6.8 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges on Monday, about matching the average for the last 20 sessions.