TSX closes lower as energy, financials retreat

Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, pressured by a retreat in energy and financial stocks as investors tracked Hurricane Irma and falling global bond yields.

Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) was the biggest driver of the index's decline, falling 1.3 per cent to $49.23, while Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO) declined 1.6 per cent to $23.55.

The energy group retreated 0.6 per cent. U.S. crude slipped on a bigger-than-expected crude stock build, as the restart of U.S. refiners after Hurricane Harvey was countered by the threat of Hurricane Irma.

The financial services sector, which accounts for roughly a third of the index's weight, slipped 0.6 per cent, as Hurricane Irma weighed on insurance companies and bank stocks were pressured by a drop in global bond yields.

"People are worried about the yield curve pivoting," said Irwin Michael, portfolio manager at ABC Funds. "They're always worried about a flattening out and maybe even inverting. We don't see it happening, but it's a concern."

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 35.3 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 15,024.53.

Half of the index's 10 main groups were in the red, with telecoms down 1.1 per cent.

"The Canadian stock market is the only one of the big seven that is down for the year, so we've got some catch-up to do here in Canada," Michael said.

Partially offsetting the losses were gains by the materials group. The resource-focused sector added 0.3 per cent, as gold miners profited from bullion prices that touched a one year high following weak U.S. jobs data.

A 1.6 per cent jump in consumer discretionary stocks was led by Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO). Dollarama shares rose 10.6 per cent to $134.72 after the company posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit.

Hudson's Bay Co (HBC.TO) climbed 6.7 per cent to $13.01, extending Wednesday's gains after an activist shareholder said it believed that a highly qualified third-party buyer had "serious interest" in acquiring the department store operator's European chain.

The index posted nine new 52-week highs and two new lows.