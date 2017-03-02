TSX closes lower, weighed by gold and materials

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Alastair Sharp, Reuters

    Canada's main stock index ended lower on Thursday, weighed down by sharp falls for major gold miners and other materials stocks on lower commodity prices as bets on a near-term U.S. interest rate hike boosted the U.S. dollar.

    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 63.03 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 15,536.65.

    More to come.

     