TSX closes marginally higher on BlackBerry gains

Canada's main stock index was little changed on Thursday, squeezing out a small gain, helped in part by a jump in BlackBerry (BB.TO) stock after the company reported better-than-expected results.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished 8.59 points, or 0.06 per cent higher, to 15,618.25.

Six of the index's 10 main groups were higher. Energy stocks, which accounts for some 20 per cent of the index, fell 0.8 per cent.

