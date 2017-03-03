1h ago
TSX closes week on a high thanks to oil, Fed hike prospects
Reuters,
Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Friday to its highest close in one week, helped by higher oil prices and the prospect of a U.S. interest rate hike this month, while investors embraced recent strengthening of the Canadian economy.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 71.85 points, or 0.46 per cent, at 15,608.50. Nine of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher.
More to come.