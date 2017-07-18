TSX declines as financials, materials lag

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index fell broadly on Tuesday as financials and materials led declines, but energy companies bucked the trend on firmer oil prices.

The heavily weighted financials group slipped 0.5 per cent. Canada's biggest banks were among the most influential losers on the index, but individuals stocks were only down marginally.

The materials group, home to precious and base metals miners as well as fertilizer companies, lost 0.2 per cent as a retreat in base metal prices weighed, offsetting the boost gold miners received from higher bullion prices.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM.TO) fell 2.5 per cent to $13.35, while Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO) declined 1.2 per cent to $24.25.

Zinc and other base metal prices were dragged lower by profit-taking and producer selling after data showed China's property market had slowed.

Losses were somewhat tempered by higher gold prices, which helped give a number of gold miners a modest lift. The price of bullion rose on the back of a weaker U.S. dollar amid setbacks for the U.S. Trump Administration and scaled back expectations for another Federal Reserve rate hike this year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP.TO) slipped 1.4 per cent to $205.43. The overall industrials group fell 0.7 per cent.

At 10:29 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 58.81 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 15,106.55.

Energy stocks, which climbed 0.4 per cent, was the lone gainer among the index's 10 key sectors.

Crude oil prices rose on higher demand, with U.S. crude prices up 0.6 per cent to US$46.29 a barrel.

Encana Corp (ECA.TO) rose 0.9 per cent to $11.97, while ARC Resources Ltd (ARX.TO) gained 0.9 per cent to $17.32.

In economic data, lending to Canadian small businesses rose to 124.2 in May from 121.9 in April on stronger activity in the agriculture and consumer sectors, according to the PayNet Small Business Lending Index. This suggested companies were becoming more willing to invest two years after a slump in oil prices hit the economy.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 154 to 86, for a 1.79-to-1 ratio on the downside.