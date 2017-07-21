TSX declines as oil prices drag down energy sector

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
Markets

    BNN

    John Tilak, Reuters

    TORONTO  - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as weakness in oil prices weighed on energy-sector shares, offsetting a gain in gold miners.

    Oil prices dropped on Friday after a report from consultancy Petro-Logistics predicted higher OPEC production for July, renewing fears of oversupply in the market.

    Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) shed 2.4 per cent to $37.25, and Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) fell 0.6 per cent to $38.58.

    However, shares of Encana advanced 1.7 per cent to $12.38 after the natural gas producer reported a quarterly profit that topped expectations.

    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was down 92.02 points, or 0.6 percent, at 15,172.62. All of the ten main sectors on the index were in the red.

    The gold mining sub-index was up 0.2 per cent, helped by strength in bullion prices. Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) added 0.1 per cent to $17.16.

    The broader materials sector was still down 0.3 per cent.

     