TSX dips as financials, energy pull back

    Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, retreating from another record high the previous day, as financial and energy stocks dropped, oil prices declined and corporate results came in below expectations.

    Intact Financial Corp (IFC.TO) fell 4.4 per cent to $102.22 following a disappointing third-quarter report.

    Canada's major banks lost ground, helping to pull down the overall group, about one-third of the index's weight, by 0.3 per cent. Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF.TO) fell 1.1 per cent to $49.49.

    TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) slipped 0.9 per cent to $62.02, while Encana Corp (ECA.TO) fell 2.3 per cent to $15.93 after reported that third-quarter profit declined on lower oil and gas production.

    More broadly, energy stocks were down 0.9 per cent as U.S. oil futures fell 0.5 per cent to US$56.92 following data that showed an unexpected build in U.S. crude inventories.

    At 10:52 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 46.2 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 16,085.59. The TSX touched 16,131.39 in the previous session, adding to its recent string of record highs.

    Of the index's 10 primary groups, six lost ground, including consumer discretionary stocks, which fell 0.4 per cent. Auto parts makers Linamar Corp (LNR.TO), which tumbled 13 per cent to $66.91 after its results missed estimates. Larger rival Magna International Inc (MG.TO) lost 1.9 per cent to $68.06.

    Agrium Inc (AGU.TO) fell 2.5 per cent to $135.16 after reporting a bigger-than-expected loss.

    The broader materials group, encompassing miners and fertilizer firms, remain unchanged. Offsetting losses, Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO) rose 1.9 per cent to $27.95.

    ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc (ATA.TO) slumped 6 per cent to $14.31 after its results missed analysts' expectations. Industrials as a whole fell 0.3 per cent.

    On the upside, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) extended gains in the previous session, rising 6.2 per cent to $19.21.

    Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 154-to-90, for a 1.71-to-1 ratio on the downside.

    The index posted 10 new 52-week highs and 1 new low. 