TSX dips as financials, Telus weigh

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index lost ground on Friday, weighed by moves lower in financial stocks and a fall in shares of telecommunications company Telus Corp (T.TO), which posted lower-than-expected quarterly earnings.

The index is on track for a 1.5 per cent fall over the week.

The financials group slipped 0.6 per cent, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO) down 1 per cent to $48.43, extending losses after reporting earnings on Thursday, and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) lost 0.7 per cent to $92.34.

Telus was one of the most influential movers on the index, falling 1.4 per cent to $44.90.

At 10:16 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 46.87 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 15,027.38. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, although decliners only outnumbered advancers by a 1.3-to-1 ratio.

Auto parts maker Magna International Inc (MG.TO) fell 1.5 per cent to $58.85 despite reporting better-than-forecast quarterly profit and raising its full-year sales forecast for the second time in three months.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM.TO) fell 2.7 per cent to $24.8 after it reported lower-than-expected revenue after the close on Thursday.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.2 per cent.

Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) jumped 6.1 per cent to $11.42 after the oil and gas company increased its production guidance, while the broader energy group was little changed.