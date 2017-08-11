{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    3h ago

    TSX dips as financials, Telus weigh

    Alastair Sharp, Reuters

    BNN’s mid-morning market update: August 11, 2017

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Canada's main stock index lost ground on Friday, weighed by moves lower in financial stocks and a fall in shares of telecommunications company Telus Corp (T.TO), which posted lower-than-expected quarterly earnings.

    The index is on track for a 1.5 per cent fall over the week.

    The financials group slipped 0.6 per cent, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO) down 1 per cent to $48.43, extending losses after reporting earnings on Thursday, and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) lost 0.7 per cent to $92.34.

    Telus was one of the most influential movers on the index, falling 1.4 per cent to $44.90.

    At 10:16 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 46.87 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 15,027.38. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, although decliners only outnumbered advancers by a 1.3-to-1 ratio.

    Auto parts maker Magna International Inc (MG.TO) fell 1.5 per cent to $58.85 despite reporting better-than-forecast quarterly profit and raising its full-year sales forecast for the second time in three months.

    Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM.TO) fell 2.7 per cent to $24.8 after it reported lower-than-expected revenue after the close on Thursday.

    The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.2 per cent.

    Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) jumped 6.1 per cent to $11.42 after the oil and gas company increased its production guidance, while the broader energy group was little changed.