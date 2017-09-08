TSX dips as mining, energy see Irma declines

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday and was on track for its fifth straight day of declines, as mining and energy stocks dominated the retreat and with investors cautious over the impact of Hurricane Irma, which was headed toward Florida.

The five biggest drags on the index were mining stocks, with Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO) falling 4.1 per cent to $28.61 and First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM.TO) off 3.5 per cent to $13.81. Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM.TO) plunged 11.4 per cent to $9.52 after the company announced a $242 million bought deal financing.

The overall materials group lost 1.2 per cent.

Cuba began shutting down its nickel industry in preparation for Hurricane Irma, while copper prices slipped on profit-taking as analysts said the recent price surge was not justified.

At 10:20 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was down 30.78 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 14,993.75.

Half of the index's 10 key sectors were in the red.

The energy group retreated 0.8 per cent, as U.S. crude prices fell due to low refining activity following Tropical Storm Harvey, which cut demand for oil to process.

Encana Corp (ECA.TO) was down 2.2 per cent to $11.36.

The heavily weighted financials group offset some of the losses with a modest rebound after losing more than 2 per cent in the last week.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 168 to 70, for a 2.40-to-1 ratio on the downside.

The index was posting 5 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows.