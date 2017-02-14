Canada's main stock index dipped on Tuesday after five straight days of gains that took it to an all-time high, as the materials group lost ground and investors weighed testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

At 10:36 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 35.88 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 15,720.70.

The Fed will probably need to raise interest rates at an upcoming meeting, Yellen said, although she flagged considerable uncertainty over economic policy under the Trump administration.

The prospect of U.S. economic stimulus has helped support stocks since the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 8. The TSX climbed 7 per cent in that time, helped by a 13 per cent gain for financials as bond yields climbed.

Higher bond yields reduce the value of insurance companies' liabilities and increase banks' net interest margins.

Financials reversed earlier losses on Tuesday to rise 0.1 per cent, led by a 0.9 per cent gain for Manulife Financial Corp to $24.90.

But the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8 per cent.

Teck Resources Ltd (TCKb.TO) fell 2.5 per cent to $32.48 as copper pared some recent gains, while Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) retreated 1.5 per cent to $21.59.

Copper prices declined 0.7 per cent to US$6,062 a tonne, and gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to US$1,226.1 an ounce.

Six of the index's 10 main groups fell, with the utilities group sliding 1.2 per cent and energy dipping 0.1 per cent even as oil prices rose.

U.S. crude was up 1.1 per cent to US$53.50 a barrel, supported by an effort led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to cut output.

TMX Group Ltd (X.TO) gained 2.4 per cent to $73.00 after it reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, and its chief executive officer expressed optimism about the initial public offering pipeline.

Cameco Corp (CCO.TO) climbed 3.1 per cent to $15.82. BMO raised its rating and price target on the stock.

In domestic data, home prices rose in January as values in the hot Toronto market climbed even further and Vancouver prices picked up after three months of declines, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed.

U.S. MARKETS

A gauge of global equity markets dipped on Tuesday and the dollar strengthened as Yellen struck a hawkish tone on the timing of an interest rate hike.

Yellen said in prepared remarks before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee that the central bank will likely need to raise interest rates at an upcoming meeting, although she expressed caution about the considerable economic policy uncertainty under the Trump administration.

On Wall Street, financial stocks moved higher following her remarks and were last up 0.5 per cent. Utilities and real estate, which tend to weaken in a rising rate environment, extended declines and were last down 0.9 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively.

The Fed signaled in December that it expected to raise rates three times in 2017.

The dollar reversed course after Yellen's comments and was last up 0.3 per cent after touching a three-week high of 101.31 against a basket of major currencies.

"The tone is overall more hawkish than what the market had expected. The market seems to be under-pricing an upcoming rate hike," said Omer Esiner, chief market strategist at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange Inc. in Washington.

"This doesn't mean they will move in March, but the Fed wants to have the option to move."

Thomson Reuters data shows traders see a 17.7 per cent chance of a 25-basis-point hike in rates at the Fed's March meeting.

The greenback was initially under pressure following the resignation of President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who quit over revelations he had discussed U.S. sanctions against Moscow with the Russian ambassador to the United States before Trump took office.

Yellen's hawkish tone dovetailed with recent comments from other Fed officials.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan on Monday argued the Fed should move soon to avoid falling behind the curve, especially as fiscal policy could drive faster growth and inflation. Earlier on Tuesday, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said the central bank will likely have to raise interest rates more rapidly than financial markets currently expect.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 3.29 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 20,415.45, the S&P 500 lost 3.07 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 2,325.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.85 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 5,756.11.