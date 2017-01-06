Canada's main stock index fell in early trading on Friday, with gold miners and other materials stocks leading a broad retreat from the three-day rally that started the year.

At 9:42 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 61.85 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 15,524.73 despite booming jobs and trade data.

All of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, with four declining issues for every gainer.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.3 per cent.

The composite index had made sharp gains in the first three sessions of the year, taking it within striking distance of an all-time high, and it remained on track for a 1.6 per cent rise over the course of the shortened week.

The most influential weights on the index included Tahoe Resources Inc (THO.TO), which fell 8.7 per cent to $13.52 after the miner forecast 2017 capital spending above estimates, analysts said. Tahoe also said it expected flat gold production in 2017 and lower silver output, lagging consensus expectations.

Fertilizer company Potash Corp (POT.TO) declined 1.1 per cent to $24.56, while diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO) lost 1.6 per cent to $28.13.

The energy group retreated 0.5 per cent as oil prices were little changed. The financials group and industrial both slipped 0.3 per cent.

Gold futures fell 0.6 per cent to US$1,172.2 an ounce, while copper prices declined 0.6 per cent to US$5,547.5 a tonne.

The economy unexpectedly added 53,700 jobs last month, data from Statistics Canada showed.

Another report showed Canada posted an unexpected trade surplus of $526 million in November, its first in more than two years.

U.S. Stocks rose and the dollar quickly turned higher after an initial wobble following U.S. jobs data on Friday, a stronger than expected increase in earnings made up for a weaker-than-forecast payrolls figure.

U.S. employment increased less than expected in December but a rebound in wages pointed to sustained labor market momentum that sets up the economy for stronger growth and further interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve this year.

The dollar index briefly fell following the miss in payrolls, but quickly recovered. It was last up 0.4 per cent for the day.

The dollar rose to a session high against the yen of 116.42 yen, and also hit a high for the day against the euro following the data.

U.S. interest rate futures pared gains and some contracts turned lower following the stronger-than-forecast rise in average hourly earnings.

"The non-farm payroll and jobs report numbers have shown a slightly weaker number, but the overall employment picture in the US has improved in December," James Hughes, chief market analyst at brokerage GKFX, said in a note.

"Despite the miss in the headline grabbing non farm payroll number, the overall jobs report can be considered a strong one with the all-important average earnings jumping from a negative reading last month of -0.1 percent to 0.4 per cent this month."

Wall Street futures trimmed losses and turned higher after the data, while the pan-European STOXX 600 rose from session lows touched just before the data was released. The index remained down 0.2 per cent on the day.

Sterling hit a day's low against the dollar after the data. British government bond futures spiked after the data and then plummeted around 25 ticks. They were last down 19 ticks on the day at 124.76. Benchmark gilt yields hit session highs across the range of maturities.

Gold briefly rallied, but turned lower and was last down 0.4 per cent, near levels seen prior to the data.