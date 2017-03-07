TSX dragged down by metal prices, materials as financials, energy edge lower

Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as lower metal prices weighed on the materials group, while heavyweight financial sector and energy shares edged lower.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 18.04 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 15,611.71, shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were lower.

More to come.