TSX drops modestly as financial, rail losses offset BlackBerry gains

Canada's main stock index ended modestly lower on Friday, weighed by financial and railway companies, though better-than-expected results from BlackBerry offset some of the losses as its stock surged.

Despite the small decline, the Toronto stock market ended the first quarter up 1.7 per cent, its fifth consecutive quarterly advance. Although the market hit a record high last month, it has pulled back somewhat since.

"We had a bit of a consolidation toward the end of this quarter, which I think was very healthy," said Rick Hutcheon, president and chief operating officer at RKH Investments.

"I think the market needs to pause a little bit. I suspect we're going to be in a situation where the market trades in a bit of a range for a while."

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd jumped 11.1 per cent to $10.3 after the company reported better-than-expected adjusted earnings and said it expects to be profitable on an adjusted basis in 2018.

BlackBerry was one of the biggest lifts on the index, while the tech group was the best performing sector, climbing 0.7 per cent.

But the market was weighed by declines in financial shares, including Royal Bank of Canada, which fell 1.0 per cent to $96.89. Bank of Nova Scotia declined 1.1 per cent to $77.8. The overall financials group slipped 0.6 per cent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 31.01 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 15,547.75. Of the index's 10 main groups, six fell.

CIBC, which fell nearly three per cent on Thursday after it raised its offer for PrivateBancorp Inc, recouped some of the previous session's losses, rising 0.8 per cent to $114.67.

Canada's two biggest rail operators also dragged, with Canadian Pacific Railway slipping 1.0 per cent to $195.35 and Canadian National Railway off 0.5 per cent to $98.16.

Energy stocks tracked moves in oil prices, which edged up after falling below US$50 a barrel. The Canadian energy group edged up 0.2 per cent.

U.S. crude prices settled up 25 cents US at US$50.60 a barrel, though Brent crude lost 13 cents US to US$52.83.

Data showed the Canadian economy expanded by a healthy 0.6 per cent in January from December, indicating first-quarter growth will be stronger than expected as the country gradually recovers from the shock of low oil prices.

Advancing stocks outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 129 to 110, for a 1.17-to-1 ratio on the upside.

The index posted 10 new 52-week highs and one new low.

U.S. MARKETS

Wall Street fell on Friday, pulled down by Exxon and JPMorgan Chase as investors wrapped up a strong quarter and weighed whether corporate earnings reports will justify the market's lofty valuations.

Major indexes have hit multiple record highs since the election of President Donald Trump on bets that he would improve economic growth by cutting taxes and boosting infrastructure spending. The rally has also benefited from robust economic data and a pickup in corporate earnings growth.

For the quarter ending Friday, the S&P 500 gained 5.5 per cent, its strongest quarterly performance since the last quarter of 2015.

Investors are now looking to the upcoming quarterly earnings season to justify pricy valuations.

First-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to rise 10.1 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The index is trading at about 18 times earnings estimates for the next 12 months, compared to its long-term average of 15.

"Valuations are as stretched as they ever get," said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Robert W. Baird & Co in Nashville. "Certainly that's cause for concern if earnings don't grow the way they are anticipated to grow."

Over 40 strategists polled this week on average expected the S&P 500 to rise another two per cent by the end of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.31 per cent to end at 20,663.22 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.23 per cent to 2,362.72.

The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.04 per cent to 5,911.74.

So far in 2017, technology has been the top-performing S&P sector, up 12.2 per cent. The weakest has been energy, down 7.3 per cent.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors fell on Friday, with the financial index down 0.72 per cent. JPMorgan Chase fell 1.34 per cent and Wells Fargo & Co lost 1.03 per cent.

Also weighing on the S&P 500 and Dow, Exxon Mobil fell 2.02 per cent.

FMC Corp rallied 13.15 per cent after it agreed to buy DuPont's crop protection business and sell its health and nutrition unit to DuPont. DuPont fell 1.60 per cent

Amazon.com rose 1.16 per cent to a record high.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.48-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.18-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 18 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 100 new highs and 17 new lows.

About 6.4 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, below the 6.8 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions and among the lightest volume days in 2017.