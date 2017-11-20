Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday morning as financial stocks led a broader rising trend while the heavyweight energy sector fell with lower oil prices.

At 10:08 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.15 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 16,005.72. Seven of its 10 main sectors rose.

The financials group, which contributes more than a third to the index's overall weight, gained 0.2 per cent.

The energy group, which accounts for almost one-fifth of the index's weight, retreated 1.1 per cent. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO) lost 1.8 per cent to $43.75 and Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) fell 2.4 per cent to $12.67.

TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO), which is awaiting approval from Nebraska regulators for its Keystone XL project later on Monday, was up 0.1 per cent at $62.59.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4 per cent.

The TSX composite index lost ground last week, breaking a nine-week winning streak that had pushed it to an all-time high.

The index posted six new 52-week highs and one new low. Across all Canadian issues there were 21 new 52-week highs and three new lows.

The largest percentage gainer was Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA.TO), which rose 4.6 per cent after National Bank of Canada upgraded its view on the stock to "outperform" and increased its price target.