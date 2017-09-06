TSX edges lower as Bank of Canada decision surprises market

Canada's main stock index edged lower on Wednesday as a surprise Bank of Canada interest rate hike pressured rate-sensitive sectors, including telecoms and utilities, while the materials group also lost ground, offsetting gains for energy shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 30.32 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 15,059.83. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended lower.

