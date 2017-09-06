{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    53m ago

    TSX edges lower as Bank of Canada decision surprises market

    Alastair Sharp, Reuters

    BNN's closing bell update: September 6, 2017

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Canada's main stock index edged lower on Wednesday as a surprise Bank of Canada interest rate hike pressured rate-sensitive sectors, including telecoms and utilities, while the materials group also lost ground, offsetting gains for energy shares.

    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 30.32 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 15,059.83. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. 

    More to come.

     