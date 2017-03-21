TSX edges lower as industrials, energy drag

Canada's main stock index turned negative on Tuesday as industrials and energy stocks dragged.

The index was down 74 points or 0.4 per cent to 15,368.69 at 12:30 p.m.

But several base metal miners featured on the negative side of the ledger as copper prices fell, with First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM.TO) down 1.6 per cent at $14.19 and Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO) falling 3.1 per cent to $7.81.

Some heavyweight banking stocks and miners notched gains and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (IVN.TO) jumped after announcing a copper deposit discovery.

The most influential movers on the index included Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO), which advanced 1.2 per cent to $25.76.

The world's largest gold producer said a World Bank arbitration tribunal had ruled in favor of it and joint venture partner Antofagasta plc over a copper project in Pakistan.

Ivanhoe Mines jumped 8.6 per cent to $4.67 after it said it had discovered more copper at its mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5 per cent overall.

At 10:49 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 14.45 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 15,456.77. Six of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory and advancers slightly outnumbered decliners overall.

The heavyweight financials group gained 0.3 per cent, recovering some of its losses from the prior two sessions as bond yields perked up. The country's largest lender, Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), advanced 0.7 per cent to $97, while insurer Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO) fell 0.8 per cent to $23.82.

Consumer staples stocks gained 0.4 per cent.

Canadian retail sales rebounded in January with the largest gain in nearly seven years as spending rose across most sectors, led by an increase in purchases of cars, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.