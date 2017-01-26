TSX edges lower as materials stocks weigh; Dow trades above 20,000 for second straight day

Canada's main stock index edged lower on Thursday but stayed close to its all-time high as a retreat among materials stocks weighed and investors reacted to a string of earnings reports.

The most influential movers on the index included cable and wireless company Rogers Communications Inc, which rose 3.7 per cent to $54.52 after reporting better-than-expected adjusted profit on solid wireless growth.

Methanex Corp (MX.TO) jumped 5.5 per cent to $64.71 after the methanol supplier posted a sharp jump in profit.

Still, the materials group that includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies lost 1.4 per cent as gold miners fell with bullion prices sliding to a two-week low.

Potash Corp (POT.TO) declined 2.3 per cent to $25.37 after it forecast a less profitable year than analysts expected, and reported a surprisingly big drop in profit as a deep slump continued in the oversupplied fertilizer sector.

Agrium Inc (AGU.TO), with whom Potash Corp plans to merge, fell 2 per cent to $140.27.

At 11:08 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 17.57 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 15,626.27.

TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) pulled back after hitting all-time highs in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's move to get its Keystone XL pipeline back on track earlier this week. It was last down 1.7 per cent at $63.35.

The energy group climbed 0.3 per cent, as oil prices rose.

Altagas Ltd (ALA.TO) fell 5.8 per cent to $31.4 after the energy infrastructure company said it would buy U.S.-based WGL Holdings Inc (WGL.N) in an $8.4 billion deal.

Six of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, although decliners slightly outnumbered gainers overall.

STATESIDE LOOK

The Dow Jones Industrial Average stayed firmly above 20,000 on Thursday, after breaching the milestone a day earlier, while losses in tech stocks weighed on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes.

The S&P technology index's 0.47 fall led the decliners, weighed down by Qualcomm (QCOM.O) and Alphabet (GOOGL.O). Qualcomm fell 5.1 per cent to US$54.04 after the chipmaker reported a lower-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue. The stock was the biggest drag on the two indexes.

Alphabet, which is scheduled to report results after the bell, was down 0.7 per cent at US$852.16.

The post-election rally roared back to life this week following optimism over U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives and solid earnings, catapulting the Dow above the historic mark.

Trump's business-friendly decisions since taking office on Friday include signing executive orders to reduce regulatory burden on domestic manufacturers and clearing the way for the construction of two oil pipelines.

Investors also cheered largely positive fourth-quarter earnings, which are expected to show growth of 7 per cent, their biggest increase in two years.

"So far the new administration has brought a pro-business approach and everyone is excited about that. But it's not simple to get Congress and the House to agree on changes to the tax plan and regulation," said Phil Blancato, chief executive of Ladenberg Thalmann Asset Management in New York.

"We have seen relatively decent earnings and if we can hold that and if we get sales growth of over 3 per cent then we'll get a market that will grow higher."

Revenue for S&P 500 companies in the fourth quarter is estimated to have risen 4.2 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

At 11:01 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was up 32.03 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 20,100.54.

The S&P 500 was down 0.29 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 2,298.08, after hitting a record high of 2300.99.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 4.79 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 5,651.55, after hitting a record high of 5669.61

Verizon Communications (VZ.N) fell 1.1 per cent to US$49.20 after The Wall Street Journal reported the company is exploring a combination with cable company Charter Communications. Charter was up 8.9 per cent at US$338.17.

Whirlpool fell 6.9 per cent to US$177.16 after the world's largest maker of home appliances posted a quarterly profit that came in below expectations.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 22,000 to 259,000 for the week ended Jan. 21, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,485 to 1,308. On the Nasdaq, 1,695 issues fell and 963 advanced.

The S&P 500 index showed 60 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 113 new highs and 10 new lows.