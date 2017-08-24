TSX edges lower as oil prices, CIBC shares slip

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada's main stock index edged lower on Thursday after a decline in oil prices helped drive down the energy sector, and shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) slipped after it posted quarterly results.

CIBC, Canada's fifth-biggest lender, recorded a rise in earnings as a strong performance from its retail business offset a weaker showing at its capital markets division.

While CIBC's results topped market expectations, Barclays analyst John Aiken said the beat will "likely be viewed as low quality from investors" having been driven by increased revenues from its corporate business.

CIBC shares slipped 1.1 per cent to $92.17.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 8.30 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 15,054.86.

In the energy sector, Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) fell 0.3 per cent to $39.20, and TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) slipped 0.3 per cent to $63.12.

Oil prices dropped following gains in the U.S. dollar on expectations of monetary policy changes ahead of a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Gold prices also fell, weighing on the shares of precious metals miners.

Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) slipped 0.2 per cent to $21.31, and Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) was down 0.1 per cent at $16.31.